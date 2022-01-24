Olin (OLN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Olin Corporation OLN is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results after market close on Jan 27. The company’s productivity actions, the Lake City contract and higher prices are likely to get reflected in its fourth-quarter numbers. However, Olin is likely to have faced headwinds stemming from higher raw material costs.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the lastfour quarters, while missing the same once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 0.5%, on average. The company reported an earnings surprise of 14.4% in the last reported quarter.

Olin’s shares have surged 89.9% in the past year compared with a 4.8% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Olin’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2,338 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 41.4%.

The consensus mark for net sales in the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls unit is currently pegged at $1,054 million for the fourth quarter, calling for a 32.7% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Winchester segment’s net sales is currently pegged at $386 million, suggesting a 13.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s level. The same for the Epoxy division is pegged at $806 million, indicating a 55% year-over-year increase.

Factors at Play in Q4

The Lake City U.S. Army ammunition contract is likely to have aided the performance of the company’s Winchester business. The multi-year contract is expected to have contributed to sales and profitability in the fourth quarter. The Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment is likely to have gained from higher prices.

Productivity actions are likely to have contributed to fourth-quarter performance. The company expects productivity measures like plant closures as well as raw materials and railcar management to deliver $100 million of net savings for full-year 2021.

The company is expected to have faced challenges from cost-related headwinds in raw materials. It is also likely to have witnessed an impact from seasonality brought by year-end holiday slowdowns. Higher commodity costs are likely to have exerted pressure on the margins of the Winchester unit.

