Olin (OLN) to Close Epoxy Facilities in Restructuring Program

Olin Corporation OLN has announced that it will close its Epoxy facilities as part of an ongoing restructuring program. The company has decided to cease operations at its Cumene facility in Terneuzen, the Netherlands and epoxy resin production at its facilities in Gumi, South Korea and Guaruja, Brazil. These actions are expected to result in approximately $57 million of restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2023, out of which $15 million represents non-cash asset impairment charges. The company plans to pay the cash charges over the next three years.



The company is currently facing a global softness in demand for epoxy and oversupply in the market. As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of its Epoxy business earnings, Olin has taken steps to address this situation. The company remains committed to evaluating and implementing further measures to optimize its business and achieve reinvestment economics throughout its Epoxy portfolio.



Shares of Olin have gained 0.9% over the past year against a 5.5% fall recorded by its industry.



Revenues in the company’s Epoxy division went down around 39% year over year to $484.2 million on lower volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, stated that it expects weak economic conditions to continue. It sees adjusted EBITDA for 2023 in the range of $1.5-$2 billion. The company also projects its adjusted EBITDA to decline modestly sequentially in the first quarter.



The company expects its chemical businesses to remain exposed to European and North American epoxy demand weakness and soft demand in vinyl intermediate in early 2023, made worse by high levels of Chinese exports due to lingering weak domestic demand in China.

