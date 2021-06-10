Olin (OLN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $48.25, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 9.65% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OLN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 315.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion, up 60.47% from the year-ago period.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $7.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +502.96% and +35.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note OLN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.34, so we one might conclude that OLN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.