Olin (OLN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $52.35, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 8.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Olin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 23.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +7.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. Olin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Olin has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.34.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

