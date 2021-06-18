Olin (OLN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Olin (OLN) closed at $44.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 1.6% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.06% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OLN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OLN is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 315.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 62.47% from the year-ago period.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $7.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +506.67% and +36.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher. OLN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, OLN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.76, so we one might conclude that OLN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

