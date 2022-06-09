Olin (OLN) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed at $64.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Olin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 13.71% from the prior-year quarter.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.10 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.15% and +10.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. Olin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Olin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.68, which means Olin is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.