Olin (OLN) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed at $44.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 8.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Olin as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.37 billion, up 23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.64% and +7.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. Olin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Olin has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OLN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

