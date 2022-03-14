Olin (OLN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.78, changing hands as high as $51.40 per share. Olin Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.76 per share, with $64.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.44.

