Olin (OLN) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Olin (OLN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, reflecting a decline of 96.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.57 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Olin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Epoxy' stands at $315.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' should arrive at $851.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Winchester' to come in at $414.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' at $23.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income before Taxes- Winchester' reaching $73.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Olin here>>>



Shares of Olin have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OLN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Olin Corporation (OLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.