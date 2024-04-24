Olin (OLN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Olin (OLN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating a decline of 69% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.64 billion, representing a decrease of 11.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Olin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Winchester' will likely reach $394.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Epoxy' to come in at $325.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' should arrive at $912.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls- Caustic soda' will reach $309.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -43.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls- Chlorine, chlorine-derivatives and other products' of $604.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' to reach $79.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $245.90 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before Taxes- Winchester' should come in at $68.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Income before Taxes- Epoxy' stands at -$16.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.40 million.



Shares of Olin have experienced a change of -6.3% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

