Olin (OLN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $58.27, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 6.15% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Olin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the year-ago period.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +737.04% and +53.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Olin currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Olin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.37, so we one might conclude that Olin is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that OLN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

