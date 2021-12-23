Olin (OLN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $56.67, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Olin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the year-ago period.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +737.04% and +53.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Olin currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Olin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.96, so we one might conclude that Olin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OLN's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

