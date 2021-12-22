Olin (OLN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Olin (OLN) closed at $55.84, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Olin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Olin is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +737.04% and +53.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Olin is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Olin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.

Investors should also note that OLN has a PEG ratio of 0.11 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

