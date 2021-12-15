Olin (OLN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $55.43, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 14.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Olin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +737.04% and +53.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Olin is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Olin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.94, which means Olin is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that OLN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

