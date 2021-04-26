Olin (OLN) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Olin (OLN) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. OLN recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

OLN has rallied 12.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests OLN could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at OLN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting OLN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.