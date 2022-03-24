Olin (OLN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Olin (OLN) closed at $53.01, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 12.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Olin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 52.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.37 billion, up 23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.14% and +7.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. Olin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Olin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

