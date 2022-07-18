Olin (OLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed at $47.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Olin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 49.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 13.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion, which would represent changes of +24.66% and +10.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Olin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Olin has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means Olin is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

