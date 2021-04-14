Olin (OLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.27, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 12.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

OLN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2021. On that day, OLN is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 426.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, up 32.7% from the prior-year quarter.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $7.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +390.37% and +29.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 183.53% higher. OLN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OLN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.43.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

