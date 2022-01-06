Olin (OLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Olin (OLN) closed at $52.95, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Olin as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Olin currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Olin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

Also, we should mention that OLN has a PEG ratio of 0.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OLN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.