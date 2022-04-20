Olin (OLN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $59.30, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had gained 11% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Olin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Olin is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, up 22.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.89% and +6.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. Olin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Olin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so we one might conclude that Olin is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OLN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

