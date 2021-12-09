Olin (OLN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Olin (OLN) closed at $57.42, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Olin as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Olin is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.34 billion, up 41.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion, which would represent changes of +737.04% and +53.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Olin should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Olin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Olin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.06.

Also, we should mention that OLN has a PEG ratio of 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

