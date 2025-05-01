OLIN Earnings Results: $OLN Reports Quarterly Earnings

OLIN ($OLN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,644,200,000, beating estimates of $1,593,559,345 by $50,640,655.
OLIN Insider Trading Activity
OLIN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411
- KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446
OLIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of OLIN stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,378,958 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,608,780
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,800,235 shares (+16295.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,647,942
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,092,380 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,722,444
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,768,029 shares (+1118.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,759,380
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,586,192 shares (+5746.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,613,289
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 984,736 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,870,000
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 979,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,118,389
OLIN Government Contracts
We have seen $907,010,052 of award payments to $OLN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD FY24 PRODUCTION ORDERS.: $425,434,698
- NGSW FACILITY CONSTRUCTION SOW AT LCAAP UCO.: $185,309,398
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO AWARD THE XM1201 ONE-WAY LUMINESCENT (OWL) TRACER MANUFACTURING PR...: $150,942,948
- STATEMENT OF WORK TO UPGRADE A 5.56MM SCAMP PRIMER SAFE PACK UNLOADER (SPU) SYSTEM LOCATED IN BUILDING 1 OF...: $99,915,741
- INSTALLATION OF FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS IN THE AREAS OF THE AMMUNITION MANUFACTURING BUILDINGS 1, 2 & 3 THA...: $17,690,483
OLIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
OLIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $50.0 on 01/10/2025
