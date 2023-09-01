Olin Down 9% After Announcing CEO Transition

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a mutual agreement with its President, Chief executive officer and Chairman Scott Sutton to step down in the first half of 2024. He will continue as executive chairman of the board.

Currently, shares are at $52.68, down 9.20 percent from the previous close of $58.02 on a volume of 1,130,679.

