Olin Cuts Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook; To Cease All Operations At Its South Korea Facility

(RTTNews) - Chemicals manufacturer Olin Corp. (OLN) Tuesday cut its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The revision in outlook mainly reflects around $50 million impact from an extended vinyl chloride monomer plant turnaround, as well as a lower market participation rate by Olin in the face of deteriorating market conditions.

It has also decided to cease all operations at Gumi, its South Korea facility, as well as reduce the epoxy resin and upstream capacity at its Freeport, Texas facility, and to cut sales and support staffing across Asia.

The second-quarter adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $350 million to $360 million, which is lower than previous estimate.

The planned maintenance at the vinyl chloride monomer plant in Freeport, Texas, was extended by around seven weeks, resulting in higher unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs, reduced profit from lost sales, and higher turnaround expense. The plant has returned to operations at a reduced rate.

Olin's second-quarter results are estimated to include around $12 million of restructuring charges, of which $6 million represents non-cash asset impairment charges.

"This announcement will complete the rightsizing of the Epoxy business and are expected to deliver $50 million of improved annual EBITDA beginning in fourth quarter 2023 continuing our commitment to elevate our Epoxy business earnings to a more sustainable level.", commented Scott Sutton, Chief Executive Officer.

In premarket activity, shares of Olin are trading at $49.88, down 4.74% or $2.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

