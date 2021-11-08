Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.3, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $62.3, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.78 and a 209.49% increase over the 52 week low of $20.13.

OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 729.51%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oln Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMMO with an increase of 16.14% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 5.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.