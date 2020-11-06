Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.28, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $20.28, representing a 2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.82 and a 131.51% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.43. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -345%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 16.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 5.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.