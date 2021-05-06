Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.68, the dividend yield is 1.71%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $46.68, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 382.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.
OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 473.19%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)
- JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)
- First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 47.04% over the last 100 days. PYZ has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 4.01%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.