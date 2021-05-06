Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.68, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $46.68, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 382.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.

OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 473.19%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 47.04% over the last 100 days. PYZ has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 4.01%.

