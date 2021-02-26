Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $31.32, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.39 and a 257.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.
OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.15. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 188.15%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- iShares Trust (IFRA)
- JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 61.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 4.51%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.