Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Olin Corporation (OLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.12, the dividend yield is 6.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $12.12, representing a -38.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.82 and a 38.36% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -298%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLN as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 17.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OLN at 1.79%.

