Olin Corp. Updates Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) said it now expects first quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the $475 to $500 million range. Prior to the financial impact of Winter Storm Uri, the company's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was expected to be in the $400 to $425 million range.

The company noted that the forecast includes a net one-time benefit associated with customary financial hedges and contracts maintained to provide protection from rapid and dramatic changes in energy costs, partially offset by unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs, reduced profit from lost sales, and storm-related maintenance costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.