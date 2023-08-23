News & Insights

Markets
OLN

Olin Corp. To Acquire Assets Of White Flyer Targets - Quick Facts

August 23, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) announced an agreement to acquire the assets of White Flyer Targets, LLC. The company noted that the acquisition includes White Flyer's five state of the art manufacturing facilities in Coal Township, Pennsylvania; Dalton, Georgia; Webb City, Missouri; Knox, Indiana; and, San Bernardino, California and includes White Flyer's recently announced ECO FLYER target product line.

Olin said it would fund the transaction with cash on hand and anticipates that the transaction would be immediately accretive to shareholders.

White Flyer Targets, LLC is North America's preeminent leader in recreational trap, skeet, and sporting clay targets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.