Markets
OLN

Olin Corp. Revises Down Q3 Adj. EBITDA Guidance; Stock Down In Pre-market

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Olin Corporation (OLN), a maker of chemical products, said on Tuesday that it slashed adjusted EBITDA forecast for the third quarter, citing deterioration in demand.

For the next-quarter, the company now expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million - $550 million. Earlier, the company had expected it to be a 15 percent decline of from the second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $727 million.

Scott Sutton, chief executive officer said, "We have seen global economic conditions worsen faster than expected with an accelerated deterioration in both European and North American demand particularly in epoxy and vinyls intermediates, which has been aggravated by increased Chinese exports precipitated by continuing weak Chinese domestic demand."

OLN is trading down by 4.77 percent at $45.50 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular