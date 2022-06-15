Olin Continues To Fall

Markets
(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since June 7. While announcing the restarting of its operation of Plaquemine, Louisiana chlor alkali facility, the company said it is temporarily curtailing epoxy and related upstream inputs production at its Freeport, Texas and Guaruja, Brazil facilities due to lower demand.

Currently, shares are at $53.49, down 6.49 percent from the previous close of $57.21 on average volume of 1,105,378.

