Olin Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OLN

In trading on Monday, shares of Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.49, changing hands as low as $50.16 per share. Olin Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.02 per share, with $64.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.32.

