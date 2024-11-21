Olin Announces Leadership Transition with New CLO Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Olin ( (OLN) ).
Olin Corporation announced that Dana O’Brien will retire by the end of 2025, stepping down as SVP & Chief Legal Officer in March 2025. Angela M. Castle will take over O’Brien’s role as Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, bringing her expertise as the current VP & General Counsel for North America.
