Olin Announces Leadership Transition with New CLO Appointment

November 21, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Olin ( (OLN) )

Olin Corporation announced that Dana O’Brien will retire by the end of 2025, stepping down as SVP & Chief Legal Officer in March 2025. Angela M. Castle will take over O’Brien’s role as Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, bringing her expertise as the current VP & General Counsel for North America.

