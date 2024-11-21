Olin Announces Leadership Transition with New CLO Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Olin ( (OLN) ).

Olin Corporation announced that Dana O’Brien will retire by the end of 2025, stepping down as SVP & Chief Legal Officer in March 2025. Angela M. Castle will take over O’Brien’s role as Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, bringing her expertise as the current VP & General Counsel for North America.

Find detailed analytics on OLN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.