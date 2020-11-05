Olin About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OLN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 12/10/20. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $18.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 11/9/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OLN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.76 per share, with $19.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.66.

In Thursday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently up about 4.9% on the day.

