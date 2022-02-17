Oligarch sanctions with teeth may yet lack bite

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oligarchs generally see the UK as a soft touch. The cadre of billionaires in charge of Russia’s biggest companies have for years been able to use London as their playground. A Russian invasion of Ukraine may change that.

Britain has long had ways to tighten up. Yet good ideas, like a register to show the true owners of London mansions held by shell companies, have taken ages to get going. A ban on so-called golden visas, whereby rich foreigners hand over millions of pounds for easy access to Britain, is only now being mooted.

Reforms in 2019 did target individuals for asset freezes and travel bans. But they narrowly focused on those involved in destabilising Ukraine. The names sanctioned thus far largely don’t include senior oligarchs and government figures identified by the United States as close to the Kremlin, like businessman Gennady Timchenko or Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Compare that to the U.S. “Specially Designated Nationals” list, on which oligarch Oleg Deripaska was placed in April 2018. This effectively turns the sanctioned party into kryptonite, as global banks that use the U.S. dollar system risk being sanctioned themselves if they deal with them. The joke was that even those recommending a restaurant to Deripaska could end up on the SDN list. The oligarch had to be tortuously disentangled from his global companies Rusal and En+ to stop them being sanctioned too.

Still, as of Feb. 10 the UK is toughening its act. Under new amendments to the 2019 regulations, those who own or run companies can be sanctioned if they “have been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia”. That’s a pretty broad canvas, in some ways wider even than the U.S. equivalent. It also includes strategically significant industries such as mining and energy. While it lacks the deadly extra-territoriality of the U.S. SDN list, it could amount to a larger group of individuals to sanction and effectively block from entering Britain.

The real test, however, is in implementation. The UK Conservative Party has been responsible for the last decade’s weak approach, and still calls the shots now. Tory peer Greg Barker is an executive chairman of En+. It’s too soon to tell whether Ukraine will be a decisive game changer.

