Olidata S.p.A. Plans Strategic Financial Restructuring

November 27, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

Olidata S.p.A. (IT:OLI) has released an update.

Olidata S.p.A. has announced an upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting on December 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key financial strategies including the purchase and disposal of shares, the appointment of a new director, and significant changes to the company’s share capital structure. The company aims to enhance capital flexibility and potentially enable stable dividend policies, aligning with market expectations. This strategic restructuring is intended to streamline the company’s financial operations and create provisions for future growth.

