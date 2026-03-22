Olema Stock Up 242%, but Does a $122 Million Position Suggest More Upside Potential?

Key Points

Paradigm Biocapital Advisor increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 750,000 shares in Q4 2025.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $122.09 million, reflecting the new purchase.

The stake represents some 4.5% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On February 17, 2026, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP disclosed a buy of 750,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in Q4 2025, an estimated $13.35 million trade based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 750,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the Olema Pharmaceuticals stake stood at $122.09 million.

What else to know

This was a net buy, raising the position to some 4.5% of Paradigm’s reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NUVL: $530.05 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $529.23 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:ACLX: $373.21 million (10.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GMAB: $216.83 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:TARS: $209.79 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Olema Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $14.08, up a staggering 242% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $14.08 Market capitalization $1.2 billion Net income (TTM) ($162.45 million)

Company snapshot

Olema Pharmaceuticals develops novel therapies for women's cancers, with its lead candidate, OP-1250, targeting estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating value through the advancement and potential commercialization of proprietary drug candidates.

Olema primarily targets oncologists, healthcare providers, and patients affected by hormone-driven cancers, focusing on the oncology therapeutics market.

Olema Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Its strategy centers on advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics, with a focus on estrogen receptor antagonists for breast cancer. The company's competitive edge lies in its proprietary drug discovery platform and its lead program, OP-1250.

What this transaction means for investors

Biotech investors thrive on uncertainty, but they need setups that promise significant potential, and Olema is a standout in this regard.



The company is on the brink of pivotal Phase 3 data due later this year, with an array of pipeline readouts scheduled for 2026. The timing is crucial, especially for a portfolio already leaning heavily into clinical-stage oncology players like Nuvalent and Revolution Medicines, where success hinges on clinical trial outcomes.



Financially, Olema is positioned well. With over $500 million in cash at year-end and a recent $200 million capital raise, the company is set to navigate several key moments ahead. Ultimately, this blend of cash reserves and upcoming catalysts drives confidence in positioning. However, the stock's significant surge over the past year raises the stakes. Expectations are high, and any letdown in trial results could quickly overturn the narrative. Shares have already been tested some this year, falling 44% since the end of last quarter.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Genmab A/s. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.