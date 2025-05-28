Olema Pharmaceuticals Selects 90 mg Palazestrant Dose for Phase 3 OPERA-01 and OPERA-02 Trials

Olema Pharmaceuticals selects 90 mg palazestrant for Phase 3 trials targeting metastatic breast cancer, with results expected in 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has selected a 90 mg dosage of palazestrant for the second part of its Phase 3 OPERA-01 monotherapy trial and also for the OPERA-02 combination trial with ribociclib for treating metastatic breast cancer. This decision follows alignment with the U.S. FDA and will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting. Palazestrant is being evaluated as a treatment for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and has shown promising clinical results as both a standalone therapy and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors. The company anticipates releasing top-line data from OPERA-01 in 2026, with a potential commercial launch in 2027.

Potential Positives

Olema Pharmaceuticals has selected the 90 mg dose of palazestrant for pivotal trials, signaling regulatory alignment with the FDA, which strengthens the legitimacy and potential market acceptance of the treatment.

Palazestrant is positioned as a novel therapy with dual action, potentially addressing significant needs in metastatic breast cancer treatment and showcasing Olema's innovative approach in a challenging treatment landscape.

The company anticipates top-line data from the OPERA-01 trial by 2026 and a potential commercial launch by 2027, indicating a clear developmental timeline and future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

Potential delays in the timeline for top-line data from the OPERA-01 trial anticipated in 2026, which could impact investor confidence.

The company may face challenges in demonstrating the efficacy and safety of palazestrant, given the competitive landscape of breast cancer therapies.

Olema is at risk of relying heavily on the success of a single drug, palazestrant, which may expose the company to greater financial and operational risk if trials do not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is the selected dose of palazestrant for the OPERA-01 trial?

The selected dose of palazestrant for the OPERA-01 trial is 90 mg once daily.

When will the OPERA-01 trial update be presented?

The OPERA-01 trial update will be presented on June 2, 2025, from 9:00am-12:00pm CT.

What type of cancer is palazestrant targeting?

Palazestrant is targeting ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients.

What is the significance of the FDA's 90 mg dose selection?

The FDA's selection of 90 mg supports the effectiveness of palazestrant in both monotherapy and combination treatments.

What additional trials is palazestrant involved in?

Palazestrant is also involved in the Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial in combination with ribociclib.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OLMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OLMA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OLMA forecast page.

Full Release







OPERA-01 trial-in-progress poster to be presented on Monday, June 2 between 9:00am–12:00pm CT / 10:00am–1:00pm ET









SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to select 90 mg of palazestrant as the dose for Part 2 of the ongoing registrational Phase 3 OPERA-01 trial in second- and third-line estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer. This update will be presented as part of the OPERA-01 trial-in-progress poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago, Illinois. The FDA also selected 90 mg of palazestrant in combination with the approved dose of CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib for the pivotal Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial in frontline ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.





“Metastatic breast cancer treatment continues to be challenged by resistance mechanisms resulting in a clear need for innovative new therapies. We believe the clinical results we have achieved to date for palazestrant across



ESR1



mutant and wild-type ER+/HER2- tumors, both in the monotherapy and combination treatment settings, support palazestrant’s potential to have a significant positive impact on breast cancer patients,” said Naseem Zojwalla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Olema Oncology. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to these patients, and with 90 mg of palazestrant confirmed as the selected dose, we are focused on rapidly advancing our OPERA-01 and OPERA-02 pivotal trials with top-line data from OPERA-01 anticipated in 2026 and a potential commercial launch in 2027.”







Poster Presentation Details









Title:



OPERA-01: A randomized, open-label, phase 3 study of palazestrant (OP-1250) monotherapy vs standard-of-care endocrine therapy for patients with ER+, HER2- advanced breast cancer after endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy







Abstract Number:



TPS1131







Poster Number:



104b







Poster Session:



Breast Cancer – Metastatic







Date/Time:



June 2, 2025 from 9:00am–12:00pm CT / 10:00am–1:00pm ET





Additional information can be found on the ASCO



Annual Meeting website



, including abstracts. A copy of the poster will be made available on the



Publications



page of Olema’s website in alignment with ASCO’s embargo policy.







About Palazestrant (OP-1250)







Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, central nervous system penetration, and combinability with cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated as a single agent in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01. Learn more at



www.opera01study.com



. Palazestrant is also being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 trials in combination with ribociclib, palbociclib, alpelisib, and everolimus. It will also be evaluated in combination with ribociclib in the planned pivotal Phase 3 trial, OPERA-02.







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.olema.com



.







