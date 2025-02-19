Olema Pharmaceuticals to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025

Olema Pharmaceuticals will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Sean P. Bohen, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available via a live webcast on Olema’s Investor Relations website, along with a recorded version afterward. Olema Oncology is focused on developing targeted therapies for breast cancer, with a lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), currently in a Phase 3 trial. The company also has a KAT6 inhibitor in development and is dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with endocrine-driven cancers. Olema is based in San Francisco, California.

Potential Positives

Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., will present at a notable health care conference, enhancing the company's visibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available, indicating transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Olema is advancing its lead product candidate, palazestrant, in a Phase 3 clinical trial, showcasing progress in its drug development pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the ongoing development of Olema's lead product candidate, palazestrant, which is still in the Phase 3 clinical trial stage, indicating that the company has not yet achieved regulatory approval or commercial success for its key product.



The reference to a clinical-stage designation may raise concerns among investors about the potential risks and uncertainties associated with drug development, including competition and the possibility of trial failures.



While the company's focus on breast cancer treatment is clear, there is no mention of existing partnerships or collaborations, which could suggest a lack of industry support or confidence in their products at this stage.

FAQ

When is Olema Pharmaceuticals presenting at the TD Cowen Conference?

Olema Pharmaceuticals will present on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Olema Pharmaceuticals presentation?

The presentation will be available via a live webcast on Olema’s Investor Relations website at ir.olema.com.

What is Olema's lead product candidate?

Olema's lead product candidate is palazestrant (OP-1250), an oral complete estrogen receptor antagonist and selective ER degrader.

What type of company is Olema Pharmaceuticals?

Olema Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeted therapies for breast cancer and related conditions.

Where is Olema Pharmaceuticals headquartered?

Olema Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45



th



Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of the presentation and any accompanying materials will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s Investor Relations website at



ir.olema.com



. A recording of the presentation will be made available in the same location.







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.olema.com



.







