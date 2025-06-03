Olema Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

Olema Pharmaceuticals granted stock options to 11 new employees, totaling 322,000 shares, under its 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the grant of stock options to 11 new employees, allowing them to purchase a total of 322,000 shares of common stock, effective June 2, 2025. This move, approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board, aims to incentivize new hires under the company's 2022 Inducement Plan, adhering to Nasdaq regulations. The stock options vest over four years, with an exercise price set at $4.38 per share. Olema, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing targeted therapies for breast cancer, is currently developing its lead candidate, palazestrant, in a Phase 3 trial, along with another compound, OP-3136, in a Phase 1 trial. The company is based in San Francisco with additional operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Potential Positives

The grant of stock options to 11 new employees indicates growth and an expanding workforce at Olema Pharmaceuticals, potentially enhancing the company's capacity to advance its projects.

Stock options are a strong incentive for employee retention and engagement, suggesting Olema is focused on building a committed team to support its clinical development goals.

The inclusion of a new compensation structure aligns with Nasdaq regulations, demonstrating Olema's adherence to industry standards and governance practices.

Olema's lead product candidate, palazestrant, being in a Phase 3 clinical trial highlights the company's active progress in clinical development, which is a critical phase for bringing new therapies to market.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of stock options to new employees may dilute existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns about the long-term value of their investments.

The press release may signal challenges in attracting talent without substantial incentives, suggesting potential issues in the company’s stability or appeal in the competitive biotechnology sector.

The lack of any significant updates regarding the progress of clinical trials or product candidates could raise concerns about the company's current operational momentum and future prospects.

FAQ

What stock options did Olema Pharmaceuticals grant in June 2025?

Olema granted stock options to 11 new employees to purchase 322,000 shares of common stock.

What is the vesting schedule for the stock options?

The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting after the first year and the remainder monthly for three years.

What is the exercise price for the stock options?

The exercise price of the stock options is $4.38 per share, based on the last sale price on June 2, 2025.

What is the purpose of Olema's 2022 Inducement Plan?

The 2022 Inducement Plan aims to provide inducements for new employees entering employment with Olema.

What is Olema Oncology focused on?

Olema Oncology is focused on discovering and developing targeted therapies for breast cancer and enhancing patient outcomes.

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company granted stock options to 11 new employees to purchase an aggregate of 322,000 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of June 2, 2025. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $4.38 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 2, 2025. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.





Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.olema.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact







Courtney O’Konek





Vice President, Corporate Communications





Olema Oncology







media@olema.com





