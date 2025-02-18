Olema Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shawnte M. Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Olema Pharmaceuticals appoints Shawnte M. Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer to enhance legal leadership in clinical development.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has appointed Shawnte M. Mitchell, J.D., as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to help advance its late-stage clinical programs, including palazestrant and the OP-3136 KAT6 project. CEO Sean P. Bohen highlighted her extensive experience in regulatory, intellectual property, and business development within the biotech industry as a valuable asset for Olema’s strategic priorities. With 20 years of experience, Ms. Mitchell previously held significant legal roles at companies such as Genomatica, Zogenix, and Aptevo Therapeutics. She expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Olema's mission to develop new therapies for breast cancer and endocrine-driven cancers. Olema is focused on transforming cancer care with its innovative drug pipeline, including its lead candidate, palazestrant, currently in Phase 3 trials.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Shawnte M. Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary strengthens the executive team, bringing extensive legal and business experience in the biotechnology sector.

Ms. Mitchell's background includes overseeing significant business transformation initiatives and compliance, which will enhance Olema's strategic priorities and clinical programs.

Her expertise in regulatory and intellectual property matters is critical as Olema advances its late-stage palazestrant programs and OP-3136 KAT6 program through clinical development.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new Chief Legal Officer may indicate underlying legal or compliance challenges the company faces, necessitating new leadership in this critical area.

The timing of the appointment alongside the progression of late-stage clinical programs could suggest that the company is experiencing increased scrutiny or regulatory pressures as it nears important milestones.

Shawnte M. Mitchell's prior roles involved significant transformations and compliance initiatives, which may imply that Olema is at a crucial juncture needing strategic overhaul in its legal and operational framework.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Legal Officer of Olema Pharmaceuticals?

Shawnte M. Mitchell, J.D., has been appointed as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Olema Pharmaceuticals.

What is Shawnte Mitchell's background in the biopharmaceutical industry?

Shawnte Mitchell has 20 years of experience in legal matters within healthcare, life sciences, and sustainability sectors.

What are Olema Pharmaceuticals' primary areas of focus?

Olema is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and endocrine-driven cancers.

What is palazestrant and its current status?

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is Olema's lead product candidate, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01.

How can I find more information about Olema Oncology?

Visit Olema Oncology's official website at www.olema.com for additional information about their products and initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced the appointment of Shawnte M. Mitchell, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.





“We are pleased to welcome Shawnte to our executive team to lead our Legal function as we progress both our late-stage palazestrant programs and our OP-3136 KAT6 program through clinical development,” said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. “Her extensive experience in regulatory, commercial, intellectual property, and business development matters in the biotechnology industry will be invaluable to Olema as we execute against our strategic priorities.”





Ms. Mitchell is a seasoned business leader with 20 years of experience advising publicly traded and privately held companies in the healthcare, life sciences, and sustainability industries. She joins Olema from Genomatica, where she served as Chief Legal Officer and was responsible for overseeing significant business transformation initiatives, contract negotiations, and the implementation of company-wide compliance and environmental initiatives. Prior to this, Ms. Mitchell was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Zogenix, where she contributed to the development and execution of the company’s strategic and operational plans while overseeing compliance, governance, intellectual property, data privacy, and contractual matters. Before Zogenix, she served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Aptevo Therapeutics, leading the company’s legal, intellectual property, compliance, and human resources functions. Ms. Mitchell currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Life Science Cares Bay Area and a member of How Women Lead’s Silicon Valley Board of Advisors. She received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.





“I am excited to join Olema as it approaches key milestones in its journey to deliver new treatment options to patients with breast cancer and beyond,” said Ms. Mitchell. “I look forward to contributing my unique skillset and expertise to support Olema’s growth as we develop novel therapies for endocrine-driven cancers.”







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at



www.olema.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact







Courtney O’Konek





Vice President, Corporate Communications





Olema Oncology







media@olema.com





