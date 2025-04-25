Olema Pharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Data Supporting OP-3136's Potential in Ovarian, Prostate, and Lung Cancers, Phase 1 Trial Ongoing

Olema Pharmaceuticals announces promising preclinical results for OP-3136, a KAT6 inhibitor, in ovarian, prostate, and lung cancer models.

Olema Pharmaceuticals has announced promising preclinical data for OP-3136, a novel KAT6 inhibitor, indicating its potential effectiveness against cancers beyond breast cancer, specifically ovarian, prostate, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These findings, to be presented at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting, show that OP-3136 demonstrates significant anti-tumor activity in various cancer models, both in vitro and in vivo, with particular success in sustaining tumor regression in ovarian cancer models. Currently, Olema is actively recruiting patients for a Phase 1 trial of OP-3136 as both a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments across several solid tumor types. The data suggest that OP-3136 may provide new treatment options in areas of significant unmet medical need, and additional details will be available at the upcoming conference.

Preclinical data demonstrates the anti-tumor activity of OP-3136 in multiple cancer types beyond breast cancer, indicating a broader therapeutic potential.

Patient recruitment for the Phase 1 trial of OP-3136 is ongoing, suggesting progress in clinical development and potential future revenue streams.

Data showcasing effective tumor growth inhibition and sustained regression in ovarian cancer models highlights the drug's promising efficacy, which could attract investor interest and partnership opportunities.

Presentation at a prominent medical conference (AACR Annual Meeting) enhances the company's visibility and credibility within the oncology research community.

Potential negative impact on investor perception due to ongoing patient recruitment for Phase 1 trials, indicating the drug is still in early development stages and not yet proven effective in humans.

Dependence on preclinical data may raise concerns regarding the robustness of the findings before entering clinical trials.

Potential challenges in regulatory approval or trial outcomes given the complexity of treating multiple solid tumor types, which may lead to delays or setbacks in development timelines.

What is OP-3136 and its significance?

OP-3136 is a KAT6 inhibitor showing promise in treating ovarian, prostate, and lung cancers beyond breast cancer.

When will data on OP-3136 be presented?

Data will be presented during the AACR Annual Meeting from April 25-30, 2025.

What types of cancer is OP-3136 currently being tested for?

OP-3136 is being tested in preclinical models of ovarian, prostate, and non-small cell lung cancers.

How can patients participate in the OP-3136 trial?

Patient recruitment is ongoing for the Phase 1 trial; interested individuals can contact Olema Oncology for details.

What are the expected outcomes of the OP-3136 study?

The study aims to demonstrate anti-tumor activity and potential clinical benefits in various solid tumor types.

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced preclinical data demonstrating the anti-tumor activity of OP-3136, a novel small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6), in prostate, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models. These findings are being presented in a late-breaking poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois.





“These data showcase the potential of OP-3136 for the treatment of challenging cancers beyond breast cancer,” said David C. Myles, Ph.D., Chief Discovery and Non-Clinical Development Officer of Olema Oncology. “OP-3136 has shown inhibition across all models explored, and we were excited to observe potent tumor growth inhibition and sustained tumor regression with OP-3136 as a monotherapy in ovarian cancer models. We are actively recruiting the Phase 1 trial of OP-3136 in multiple solid tumor types and will continue to explore its potential in other indications of high unmet need.”







Poster Presentation Details









Title:



OP-3136, a selective KAT6 inhibitor, demonstrates anti-tumor activity in prostate, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancer preclinical models







Poster/Abstract:



LB166







Session:



Late-Breaking Research: Tumor Biology 2







Date/Time:



April 28, 2025, from 9:00am-12:00pm CT / 10:00am-1:00pm ET







Presenter:



Dr. Gopinath S. Palanisamy, DVM, Ph.D.





Key findings include:







OP-3136 showed potent anti-proliferative activity in multiple ovarian, NSCLC, and prostate cell lines in vitro.



OP-3136 showed potent anti-proliferative activity in multiple ovarian, NSCLC, and prostate cell lines in vitro.



OP-3136 showed activity that was independent of KAT6 amplification or over expression.



OP-3136 showed activity that was independent of KAT6 amplification or over expression.



OP-3136 monotherapy demonstrated anti-tumor activity in



in vivo



xenograft models of ovarian (OVCAR3), NSCLC (LCLC-97TM1), and prostate (22Rv1) cancers.





In the OVCAR3 model, OP-3136 monotherapy demonstrated sustained tumor regression across the 28-day study period and robust tumor growth inhibition.





In the LCLC-97TM1 model, OP-3136 monotherapy demonstrated tumor growth inhibition comparable to ribociclib and, when combined with ribociclib, demonstrated synergy and enhanced anti-tumor activity.





In the 22Rv1 model, OP-3136 inhibited tumor growth in a dose-dependent manner and, when combined with docetaxel, resulted in enhanced anti-tumor activity.







OP-3136 monotherapy demonstrated anti-tumor activity in in vivo xenograft models of ovarian (OVCAR3), NSCLC (LCLC-97TM1), and prostate (22Rv1) cancers.



These data indicate OP-3136 may be effective in treating ovarian, lung, and prostate cancer indications in addition to breast cancer.











A copy of this poster is available on the



Publications



page of Olema’s website. Additional information can be found on the AACR



Annual Meeting website



, including abstracts.







About OP-3136







OP-3136 is a novel, orally available small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6), an epigenetic target that is dysregulated in breast and other cancers. In preclinical studies, OP-3136 has demonstrated significant anti-proliferative activity in ER+ breast cancer models and is combinable and synergistic with endocrine therapies, including palazestrant and cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. The Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OP-3136 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024 and patients are currently enrolling in the Phase 1 clinical trial.







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.olema.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact







Courtney O’Konek





Vice President, Corporate Communications





Olema Oncology







media@olema.com





