Markets
OLMA

Olema Pharma Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA For OP-1250

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to OP-1250 for the treatment of ER+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor. OP-1250 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial and in phase 1b combination with palbociclib in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Sean Bohen, President and CEO of Olema Oncology, said: "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to optimize and expedite the development program, with the goal of making OP-1250 available to patients sooner."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLMA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular