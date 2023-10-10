News & Insights

Olema Pharma Expands Phase 1/2 Study Of Palazestrant/ribociclib Combination With Novartis

(RTTNews) - Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) announced an amendment to its existing clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to increase the size of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study testing palazestrant in combination with ribociclib to approximately 60 patients. The expanded study supports the potential late-stage development of palazestrant in first-line advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with ribociclib.

Olema signed a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Novartis in July 2020. The agreement was amended and restated in January 2022. The amendment adds approximately 30 patients to be enrolled in the cohort expansion phase of the clinical study.

