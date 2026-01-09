Olema Insider Sells $8 Million in Shares After 300% Stock Surge

Key Points

One Olema Oncology insider sold about $7.87 million of stock on Dec. 19.

This transaction represented a 100% reduction in Ian Clark's direct ownership stake, as reported, with post-transaction direct and indirect shareholdings at zero.

The trade reflected an exercise-and-immediate-sale of options converting 243,280 awards to common stock, with all shares disposed directly and no indirect entity participation.

On Dec. 19, Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) disclosed that Ian T. Clark, a member of the board of directors, executed a disposition of 264,800 shares of the company via option exercise and immediate sale, as reported in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 264,800 Transaction value $7.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($29.73).

Key Questions

How significant was the trade relative to Clark’s overall position?

The transaction represented a complete exit from direct equity holdings, with 100% of Clark’s pre-trade direct shares disposed of and post-transaction direct and indirect ownership both at zero.

Was the transaction tied to derivative activity or a straight equity sale?

The filing details reflect an exercise of options into common stock followed by immediate sale of 264,800 shares, indicating the entire event was driven by option-related mechanics rather than open-market disposition of long-held equity.

How does the sale value compare to recent stock performance?

The weighted average sale price of around $29.73 per share was 7.5% above the Dec. 19 market close of $27.93, amid a one-year total return of 326.50% as of the transaction date, underscoring the monetization after a period of substantial appreciation.

Company Overview

Metric Value Net income (TTM) ($149.96 million) 1-year price change 382.4%

Company Snapshot

Olema's lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor antagonist and selective ER degrader, in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and eventual commercialization of oncology therapeutics.

It targets healthcare providers and institutions treating women's cancers, with a focus on advanced breast cancer patients.

Olema Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in therapies for women's cancers, with a particular emphasis on breast cancer. The company's strategy centers on advancing its proprietary drug candidate, OP-1250, through clinical development to address significant unmet medical needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Sentiment has shifted rapidly for Olema Oncology in only the past couple of months. Most of the stock’s explosive move has happened since late November, when a string of analyst upgrades and higher price targets followed encouraging clinical updates for palazestrant and a sizable equity raise that materially strengthened the balance sheet.



Operationally, Olema’s research and development spending rose to $40.0 million in the third quarter, reflecting the expansion of Phase 3 programs, while the net loss widened to $42.2 million (from $34.6 million one year earlier), consistent with an acceleration in clinical activity rather than deterioration in financial footing. The company exited the quarter with $329 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing runway into 2028 as it advances multiple late-stage trials. It then raised $218.5 million through an offering in late November.



Clark’s transaction, meanwhile, is certainly sizable, but it doesn’t necessarily signal anything about the firm’s trajectory -- just that there was an opportunity to cash in following a staggering over 300% stock surge.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares, usually by paying a set price per share.

Exercise-and-immediate-sale: When options are exercised and the resulting shares are sold right away, often for liquidity or tax reasons.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than in the individual's own name.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company shares.

Equity exposure: The degree to which an investor is affected by changes in the value of company shares.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares in each transaction.

Derivative activity: Financial actions involving contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options or futures.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Selective ER degrader: A drug that targets and breaks down estrogen receptors, used in certain cancer treatments.

Phase 1/2 clinical trials: Early stages of drug testing in humans, assessing safety, dosage, and initial effectiveness.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.