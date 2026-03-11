OLED Stock Down 35% This Past Year, but One Fund Invested $9 Million More Anyway

Key Points

Numerai GP LLC bought 71,257 OLED shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $9.24 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $8.21 million, reflecting both trading and stock price moves.

Post-trade, Numerai GP LLC held 75,391 shares worth $8.80 million.

The OLED position now accounts for 1.06% of fund AUM.

Numerai GP disclosed a buy of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, increasing its stake by 71,257 shares, with the estimated trade valued at approximately $9.24 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Numerai GP increased its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 71,257 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $9.24 million, based on the period’s average share price. The fund’s OLED stake ended the quarter at 75,391 shares, valued at $8.80 million. The net position change of $8.21 million reflects both the share increase and market price movement.

What else to know

Numerai GP LLC’s buy lifts OLED to 1.06% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings post-filing: NASDAQ:OLED: $8.80 million (1.06% of AUM) NASDAQ: SWKS: $8.72 million (1.05% of AUM) NASDAQ: CBSH: $8.61 million (1.0% of AUM) NYSE: MRSH: $8.00 million (1.0% of AUM) NYSE: BSX: $7.98 million (1.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, OLED shares were priced at $97.54, down 35% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $97.54 Market Capitalization $5 billion Revenue (TTM) $650.6 million Net Income (TTM) $242.1 million

Company snapshot

Universal Display Corporation develops and commercializes organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials, supplying proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials and related solutions for display and solid-state lighting applications.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of OLED materials, technology licensing, and providing technology development and support services to manufacturers.

Its primary customers are display and lighting manufacturers seeking advanced OLED solutions for use in consumer electronics, lighting, and flexible display products.

Universal Display Corporation is a leading innovator in OLED technology, leveraging a substantial patent portfolio and proprietary materials to serve the global display and lighting industries. The company’s strategy emphasizes research and development, licensing, and close collaboration with manufacturers to enable next-generation display and lighting products. Its competitive edge stems from its intellectual property strength and its ability to supply high-performance OLED materials at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

Universal Display stock suffered a steep 20% drop last quarter, which makes Numerai’s decision to lift it to its top position all the more interesting. Financially, the company remains solidly profitable even during slower periods in the electronics market. Universal Display generated a record $650.6 million in revenue in 2025, up from $647.7 million one year earlier, and the firm continued to invest heavily in next-generation materials that could extend OLED’s performance advantages. Management has also pointed to long-term demand drivers ranging from foldable displays to automotive dashboards and augmented reality devices.



That might be why Numerai leaned in and made Universal Display its top holding last quarter, just edging out other names in a portfolio that includes more than 600 positions. Ultimately, OLED adoption has been uneven in the short term, but the technology continues to gain share across multiple device categories, and that could ultimately be a boon for Universal Display.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Universal Display. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

