OLED Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Royalty Growth, Material Sales Lag

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 1.9%. Earnings declined 24.8% year over year. Revenues of $152.2 million fell 11.4% from the year-ago quarter and missed the consensus estimate of $158 million by 3.9%.



The quarter reflected resilient royalty and license revenue despite softer material sales. Continued investment across the OLED ecosystem, including Gen 6 and Gen 8.6 capacity expansions, remained a key long-term positive even as smartphone demand and customer material volumes weakened.

OLED Revenue Mix Shifts as Material Sales Decline

OLED generated total revenues of $152.2 million compared with $171.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Material sales declined 25.3% year over year to $66.2 million, primarily due to lower unit material volume, changes in customer mix and an unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustment. Royalty and license fees increased 7.3% to $81.2 million, supported by favorable cumulative catch-up adjustments. Contract research services revenue decreased to $4.8 million from $7.5 million a year ago.

Universal Display Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Display Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Display Corporation Quote

OLED Net Income Declines on Lower Revenue

Net income declined 26.5% year over year to $49.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, from $67.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.



The decline reflected lower operating income resulting from weaker material sales and a softer customer mix, partially offset by higher royalty and license revenue. The company reported an effective tax rate of 19% compared with 19.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Universal Display Faces Margin Pressure

Total gross margin slipped to 76% from 77% in the prior-year quarter.



Operating expenses, excluding cost of sales, declined modestly to $61.7 million from $64.1 million a year ago as the company maintained disciplined spending while continuing to invest in research and development and growth initiatives. Operating income declined to $53.6 million from $68.5 million, with operating margin narrowing to 35% from 40%.

OLED Advances Technology and Industry Expansion

Management emphasized that long-term industry fundamentals remain intact despite near-term demand softness caused by rising memory costs and pressure on smartphone volumes.



Universal Display highlighted ongoing investments in next-generation OLED manufacturing, including new Gen 8.6 production lines at Samsung Display and BOE, alongside expansion projects at Visionox and TCL China Star. The company also continued advancing phosphorescent blue technology, tandem architectures and artificial intelligence-driven materials discovery while opening a new OLED Technology and Innovation Center in Chengdu, China.

Universal Display Updates Outlook

Management now expects 2026 revenues to trend toward the lower end of its previously announced guidance range of $630-$670 million.



The revised outlook reflects more cautious customer demand forecasts across portions of the consumer electronics supply chain. Even so, the company expects second-half revenues to exceed first-half levels, supported by seasonal product launches, new production capacity and broader OLED adoption across IT, automotive and emerging form factors.

OLED Maintains Strong Balance Sheet

Universal Display continued to generate solid cash flow and ended the quarter with approximately $855 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, providing substantial financial flexibility.



During the second quarter, the company repurchased approximately 531,000 shares for $48.2 million. Over the past 12 months, it returned more than $238 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The board also declared a third-quarter cash dividend of 50 cents per share.

Universal Display Sees Long-Term OLED Growth

Management believes the industry's next growth phase is taking shape as OLED penetration expands beyond smartphones into IT devices, automotive displays and new form factors such as foldable and rollable products.



The company expects investments in manufacturing capacity, continued innovation in OLED materials and commercialization of next-generation technologies to support long-term growth. While near-term demand remains constrained by macroeconomic and component cost pressures, management expects customer activity and revenue to improve during the second half of 2026.

OLED’s Zacks Rank

OLED currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting growth of 21.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating an 8.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.1%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, implying a rise of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 27%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 4.1% in the last four reported quarters.

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Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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