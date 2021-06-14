OLED Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $215.31, changing hands as low as $214.44 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $143.511 per share, with $262.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.05.

